Tiger Woods injured in roll-over crash in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON — Tiger Woods was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after he was involved in a roll-over crash and suffered "multiple leg injuries," according to authorities and the golfer's agent.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement posted on Twitter that authorities responded to a single vehicle roll-over crash on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes around 7:12 a.m. Pacific Time.

Authorities said Woods was the only person in the vehicle and firefighters and paramedics had to use the "jaws of life" to get him out of the vehicle.

LASD said the vehicle sustained "major damage" and Woods was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, according to LASD.

In a statement to Golf Digest, Woods' agent said Woods "suffered multiple leg injuries" and was currently in surgery.

Woods, 45, hosted the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational over the weekend in California.