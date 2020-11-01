NEW ORLEANS — A hidden copper box was found behind one of the Louisiana State Capitol building's cornerstones, and Friday, the Louisiana State Senate said it was a time capsule.

Senate officials decided to remove the box and keep it sealed. The time capsule will be opened at a later date, but officials haven't decided when.

The Senate will analyze the time capsule. Officials haven't announced where or how the time capsule will be displayed.

The time capsule dates back to 1931 when Huey P. Long was governor. Long and an architect, Leon Weiss, left it on the walls of the Capitol building, a Louisiana Senate spokesperson said.

“This time capsule is another reminder of this building’s rich, interesting history,” said Senate President John A. Alario, Jr. “I am honored to be part of its discovery, and I look forward to what its contents will reveal.”

The time capsule was discovered during research for the restoration of the building, which is a national historic landmark.

Finishing construction at the Capitol building would have made getting to the time capsule at a later time impossible, the building's current architects said.

The Senate will analyze the time capsule. Officials haven't announced where or how the time capsule will be displayed.

Time capsules were also found when Confederate monuments were removed in the New Orleans area.

In 2018, a 105-year-old time capsule was found in the pedestal under the P.G.T. Beauregard monument near the entrance to New Orleans City Park.

That time capsule was sealed in 1913 and opened in 2018. It stored newspapers, Confederate flags, seals and souvenirs, and photos of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and others.

However, the contents of that time capsule were badly water damaged.

RELATED: Time capsule placed under Beauregard monument opened more than a century later

RELATED: 105-year-old time capsule from Beauregard pedestal opened

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.