A toddler was injured after he jumped onto a conveyor belt and fell into a TSA bag room at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Monday afternoon, CBS station WGCL is reporting.

The airport released surveillance video of the incident.

The child's mother, Edith Vega, told police she was trying to print her boarding pass at the Spirit Airlines kiosk when she put the child down next to her. She said he disappeared when she took her eyes off him for one second to finish printing the boarding pass.

Spirit Airlines ticket agent Jaqueze Hudson told police he was helping another passenger when Vega ran up to the ticket counter and told him her son may have jumped onto the bag conveyor belt.

Authorities determined the child gained access to the bag belt through an unstaffed section of a Spirit Airlines ticket counter.

Hudson, who said he did not see the child go behind the ticket counter, stopped the conveyor belt but did not see the boy.

The child was eventually found in the TSA bag room.He was treated at a local hospital. TSA and Spirit Airlines are investigating the incident.

An incident report from the Atlanta Police Department said it was around 3 p.m. when a TSA agent flagged down an officer to say that a child "that came off the baggage conveyor belt in the bag room" was "hurt pretty bad," 11Alive is reporting.

"You could hear the anguish in his screams and loud cries," one TSA agent said.

Atlanta Fire responders treated the boy's right hand for severe swelling and bruising on scene and took him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite Hospital. The current condition of the boy has not been revealed.