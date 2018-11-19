In the end, it was one of the smallest of humans who set in motion the christening of the biggest of cruise ships.

One-year-old Ocean PenaVega, with an assist from his parents, actors and megacruise fans Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, pressed a button late Thursday in Miami to trigger the smashing of a champagne bottle against Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas, the new world's largest cruise ship.

The PenaVegas were serving as godparents for the vessel at a dock-side christening ceremony at PortMiami that also included a parade of bagpipers and an on-stage performance by the cast of the ship's adaptation of "Hairspray," the musical. The event was followed up by fireworks that lit up the waterfront of Miami.

The PenaVegas are frequent Royal Caribbean cruisers. They got engaged on the line's Oasis of the Seas and spent a "babymoon" on sister ship Allure of the Seas. Carlos PenaVegas has been a Royal Caribbean regular for 25 years.

Carlos PenaVega is perhaps best known for starring on the Nickelodeon series "Big Time Rush" and hosting the Nickelodeon game show "Webheads." Alexa PenaVega is known for her role as Carmen Cortez in the "Spy Kids" film series.

Royal Caribbean said the christening marked the first time an entire family has christened a cruise ship. In keeping with longstanding maritime tradition, cruise ships normally are christened by a woman.

Soaring 18 decks high and nearly 1,200 feet long, Symphony is the largest cruise ship ever to sail out of PortMiami, the world's busiest cruise port.

Initially unveiled earlier this year in Europe, the 228,081-ton vessel is built on the same platform as Royal Caribbean's 2-year-old Harmony of the Seas, the previous size leader in cruising. But it eclipses its sibling by more than 1,000 tons and offers several new features.

