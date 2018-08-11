The Trump administration announced a plan on Thursday to dramatically cut back migrants' ability to request asylum in the U.S., a direct challenge to federal law and international conventions that the president says is necessary to stop a migrant caravan that is slowly making its way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Migrants are currently allowed to request asylum whether they present themselves at ports of entry or sidestep those ports and illegally enter the country. The new rules being proposed by the administration would bar those who enter illegally from making an asylum claim and place them into expedited deportation proceedings instead, according to a posting by the departments of Justice and Homeland Security on the Federal Register late Thursday.

President Donald Trump hinted at such a change in the weeks leading up to Tuesday's midterm elections as part of a broader strategy where he focused almost exclusively on immigration in an effort to rile up the GOP base. During a press conference four days before the election, he said there was "rampant abuse" of the nation's asylum system, with asylum claims increasing from 5,000 in 2008 to 97,000 in 2018, mostly fueled by Central Americans fleeing violence and poverty in their home countries.

"Our asylum system is overwhelmed with too many meritless asylum claims from aliens who place a tremendous burden on our resources, preventing us from being able to expeditiously grant asylum to those who truly deserve it," Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said in a joint statement. "Today, we are using the authority granted to us by Congress to bar aliens who violate (the new rules."

Lee Gelernt, an ACLU attorney who led the lawsuit that forced the Trump administration to reunite more than 2,500 children separated from their parents this summer, said the proposed asylum changes are equally dubious.

“The administration’s plan to categorically deny asylum to those who enter between ports of entry is patently unlawful and inconsistent with our nation’s commitment to providing a safe haven to those in danger,” Gelernt said Thursday. “There will be lawsuits.”

