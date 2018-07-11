WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday blamed House Republicans who lost their seats in the midterm elections for not embracing his presidency, singling some of them out by name.

"The candidates that I supported achieved tremendous success," Trump said. "For the most part I didn't campaign for the House."

Trump said GOP performance overall "defied history."

Trump's post-election press conference, which has become a tradition for presidents following a midterm, came hours after Democrats captured control of the House for the first time in eight years but lost seats in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Dozens of Republicans retired this cycle rather than face reelection.

Trump called out several GOP House candidates who were defeated Tuesday, including Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock – whose district was the first pick up Democrats won.

"Didn't want the embrace," Trump said. "Too bad."

