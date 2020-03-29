WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump went after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, criticizing them over security costs following reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were moving from Canada to the U.S.

"It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada," Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon. "Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

A source told PEOPLE, that the couple had left Vancouver Island in Canada and were moving to a secluded compound in Los Angeles - Markle's hometown.

They took a private flight from Canada to the U.S. just before the borders of the two countries were shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Sun, a British tabloid.

Sources told the tabloid newspaper that the move was being planned for some time as they realized life in Canada was not working out.

The couple moved to the states with their 10-month old son, Archie.

Meghan and Harry originally made the decision to leave the United Kingdom and move to Canada after they dropped their "royal highness" titles and decided to no longer receive public funds.

When the announcement was made back in January, the Evening Standard reported that Canada's taxpayers would cover about half of the estimated $1.25 million in security costs.

In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at Nottingham Academy in Nottingham, England.

AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File

The couple are supposed to officially break free of the royal family starting March 31.

Their move comes as Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19.

