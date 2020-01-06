Watch Live: President Trump to address nation amid unrest

The address comes amid reports the president may send active duty U.S. troops to cities to help deal with protests and riots.

President Donald Trump is expected to speak from The White House at 6:30 p.m. ET.

President Donald Trump may invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act which would allow him to deploy active-duty troops to cities across the country in response to protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. That's according to NBC News, citing four people familiar with the decision.

ABC News is separately reporting that active duty Army police units from Fort Bragg, NC, will be deployed Monday night to Washington, D.C.

According to NBC News, the troops would be allowed to conduct law enforcement missions. Before that can happen, Trump would have to "immediately order the insurgents to disperse and retire peacefully to their abodes within a limited time," the law states.

The last time the act was invoked was during the 1992 riots in Los Angeles, according to NBC News. Those riots were sparked by the beating of Rodney King by police officers which was caught on video.

“The Insurrection Act, it’s one of the tools available, whether the president decides to pursue that, that’s his prerogative,“ White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany reportedly told NBC News, but without confirming that Trump had decided to invoke it.