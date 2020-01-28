President Donald Trump is set to unveil his administration’s much-anticipated Middle East peace plan in the latest American venture to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Odds of it taking shape appear long, given the Palestinians' preemptive rejection of the plan and Trump's and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's shaky political standings.Trump is expected to present the proposal alongside Netanyahu at noon Tuesday in Washington.

“It’s been worked on by everybody, and we’ll see whether or not it catches hold. If it does, that would be great, and if it doesn’t, we can live with it, too. But I think it might have a chance,” Trump said alongside Netanyahu on Monday.

It comes the day Trump's impeachment trial continues in the Senate and the Israeli parliament planned a hearing to discuss Netanyahu’s request for immunity from criminal corruption charges. Netanyahu withdrew that request Tuesday, saying he had “decided not to let this dirty game continue."

Netanyahu was indicted in a series of corruption cases, throwing Israel’s paralyzed political system into further disarray and threatening his 10-year grip on power.

The first-ever charges against a sitting Israeli prime minister capped a three-year investigation, with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit indicting Netanyahu for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes.

The indictment does not require the 70-year-old Netanyahu to resign, but it significantly weakens him at a time when Israel’s political parties appear to be limping toward a third election in under a year.

He defiantly claimed the indictment stemmed from “false accusations” and a systematically “tainted investigation,” saying the country was witnessing an “attempted coup” against him.

The proposal is expected to be favorable for Israel, with a key element being whether the proposal includes an American approval for Israeli annexation of the West Bank. Netanyahu has called for annexing parts of the West Bank and declaring Israeli sovereignty on all settlements there ahead of the country's March 2 election.