Trump plans return to social media with his own platform, adviser says

Trump's senior adviser said the president is planning to make his return to social media in "about two or three months" with his own platform.

Editor's note: The video above was published January 11, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump is planning his return to social media, after being suspended by Twitter and Facebook following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, according to one of his senior advisers.

On Sunday, Jason Miller told Fox News that the president is planning to make his return to social media in "about two or three months" with his own platform.

"This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does," Miller said on "MediaBuzz."

Miller added that Trump has had "high-powered meetings" about the project at Mar-a-Lago with multiple companies approaching the former president.

On Fox, @JasonMillerinDC says former President Donald Trump will return to social media in the next two to three months with "his own platform." pic.twitter.com/djtsCy7gDo — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) March 21, 2021

Trump's Twitter account was permanently suspended following tweets he made days after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. At the time, Twitter said it suspended his account "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Facebook is currently having its oversight board review whether the former president should be permanently banned from his accounts. A recently Yahoo Finance online poll found over 50% of respondents thought Facebook should allow Trump back on the platform, compared to the 44% who want him banned permanently.