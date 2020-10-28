President Trump's campaign website briefly 'defaced'

The Trump campaign said they are working with law enforcement after their website was briefly hacked and solicitations for cryptocurrency reportedly requested.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — President Donald Trump's campaign website was "defaced" briefly and partially Tuesday afternoon, the Trump campaign said.

During the hack, the new webpage read in part, “the world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded [sic] daily by president donald j trump,” Techcrunch reported. The page went on to read, “it is time to allow the world to know truth.”

It was unclear who caused the hack, but according to Techcrunch, it occurred just on the "About" page. Tuesday afternoon the page appeared to have the original content replaced briefly. It's unclear why the changes during the apparent hack were taken down, how or by who.

The party responsible said that they would release damaging information about Trump and apparently tried to convince people to send cryptocurrency to them which appeared to be a possible scam.