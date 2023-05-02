Tuesday Morning going out of business: Full list of closing stores

There are currently around 200 Tuesday Morning locations in 25 states across the country.

WASHINGTON — Discount goods retailer Tuesday Morning has announced it is going out of business and closing all of its stores. It's the second major home goods retailer to detail plans to shut down in recent days.

The company revealed on its website and in a Facebook post over the weekend that it had begun the process of closing the remaining 200 Tuesday Morning stores located in 25 states.

"Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support," the Facebook post announcing its going out of business sale said.

Tuesday Morning said anyone with gift cards can still use those through May 13, but all sales are final during the store closing event.

Back in February, the Dallas-based company filed for its second bankruptcy in three years. According to the Dallas Morning News, the business was sold out of bankruptcy last week to a liquidation company.

Tuesday Morning's closing comes as Bed Bath & Beyond is also shutting down its operations. All 360 remaining Bed Bath & Beyond stores, as well as the 120 Buy Buy Baby sister stores owned by the company, will be closing sometime in the next few months. While the remaining Bed Bath & Beyond stores will stay open for now, store closing deals kicked off on April 26.

Tuesday Morning store closings 2023: Full list of remaining stores to close

Alabama

Fairhope: 90 Plantation Pointe

Florence: 179 Cox Creek Pkwy S,

Foley: 2524 S McKenzie St

Madison:12090 County Line Rd Ste I

Mobile: 6366 Cottage Hill Rd,

Spanish Fort: 10200 Eastern Shore Blvd,

Arkansas

Benton: 20496 Interstate 30 N

Fayetteville: 3180 N College Ave

Fort Smith: 7810 Rogers Ave

Hot Springs: 4332 Central Ave

Little Rock: 2516 Cantrell Rd Ste I

North Little Rock: 2747 Lakewood Village Dr

Rogers: 208 S Promenade Blvd

Searcy: 2701 E Race Ave Ste 6

Arizona

Flagstaff: 5005 E Marketplace Dr Ste170

Lake Havasu City: 1795 Kiowa Ave Ste103

Oro Valley: 11835 N Oracle Rd Ste 133

Phoenix: 3055 E Indian School Rd

Prescott: 1260 Gail Gardner Way

Sedona: 6657 State Rte 179 Ste 2

Sun City: 10050 W Bell R

Florida

Brandon: 911 Lithia Pinecrest Rd

Cooper City: 2671 N Hiatus Rd

Fernandina Beach: 2146 Sadler Sq

Fort Walton Beach: 99 Eglin Pkwy NE

Gulf Breeze: 330 Gulf Breeze Pkwy

Jacksonville: 12200 San Jose Blvd Ste 6

Jacksonville: 4524 9 St Johns Ave

Lakeland: 2625 S Florida Ave

Ormond Beach: 130 S Nova Rd

Palm Coast: 250 Palm Coast Pkwy NE Unit 603

Panama City Beach: 7928 Front Beach Rd

Pensacola: 6601 N Davis Hwy Ste 220

Sarasota: 6050 N Lockwood Ridge Rd

St Augustine: 1799 US Highway 1 S

Tallahassee: 1806 Thomasville Rd

Vero Beach: 1295 US Highway 1

Georgia

Alpharetta: 10945 State Bridge Rd

Augusta: 3241 Washington Rd

Brunswick: 1919 Glynn Ave

Macon: 265 Tom Hill Sr Blvd Unit 301

Peachtree City: 233 Commerce Dr

Woodstock: 1432 Towne Lake Pkwy

Idaho

Boise: 301 N Milwaukee St

Boise: 656 E Boise Ave

Illinois

Fox River Grove: 900 Route 22

Orland Park: 15846 S LaGrange Rd

Indiana

Carmel: 2188 E 116th St Ste D102

Indianapolis: 6935 Lake Plz Dr Ste C1

Kansas

Lenexa: 14950 W 87th St

Mission: 5320 Martway St

Overland Park: 9606 Nall Avenue

Stanley: 8038 W 151st St

Kentucky

Bowling Green: 1751 Scottsville Rd

Fort Mitchell: 2178 Dixie Hwy

Frankfort: 1303 US Hwy 127 S Ste 103

Louisville: 9240 Westport Rd

Louisiana

Alexandria: 1460 MacArthur Blvd

Baton Rouge: 12694 Perkins Rd

Baton Rouge: 3735 Perkins Rd

Baton Rouge: 6632 Jones Creek Rd

Lafayette: 3605 Ambassador Caffery Space E

Lake Charles: 3517 Ryan St

Mandeville: 2985 Hwy 190

Metairie: 1801 Airline Dr

Monroe: 1703 N 18th St

Shreveport: 4800 Line Ave

Slidell: 176 Gause Blvd W

Maryland

Easton: 210 Marlboro Ave Ste 47

Stevensville: 380 Thompson Creek Rd

Michigan

Farmington: 23314 Farmington Rd

Missouri

Branson: 4310 Gretna Rd

Cape Girardeau: 155 Siemers Dr Ste 1

Columbia: 1400 Forum Blvd Ste 1C

Ellisville: 15921 Manchester Rd

Joplin: 2639 E 32nd St

Lees Summit: 901 NW OBrien Rd

Saint Louis: 6929 S Lindbergh Blvd

Springfield: 2916 S Glenstone Ave

Mississippi

Biloxi: 2650 Beach Blvd Ste 21

Brandon: 1578 W Government St

Flowood: 630 Grants Ferry Rd

Hattiesburg: 6062 Hwy 98 Ste 101

Jackson: 1053 E County Line Rd Ste 1041

Laurel: 934 N 16th Avenue

Long Beach: 19099 Pineville Rd Ste 102

Ocean Springs: 2674 Bienville Blvd

Oxford: 1913 University Ave

Starkville: 402 Hwy 12 W

North Carolina

Aberdeen: 1375 N Sandhills Blvd

Asheville: 44 Westgate Pkwy

Burlington: 3394 S Church St

Charlotte: 10828 Providence Road

Hendersonville: 1800 Four Seasons Blvd H13

Huntersville: 102 Statesville Rd Ste E1

Wilmington: 1039 S College Rd

North Dakota

Fargo: 3223 13th Ave SW

New Mexico

Las Cruces: 1723 E University Blvd

Ohio

Cincinnati: 8178 Montgomery Rd

Highland Heights: 773 Alpha Dr

Kettering: 4116 W Town and Country Rd

Stow: 1614 Norton Rd

Oklahoma

Edmond: 28 E 33rd St

Lawton: 3801 NW Cache Rd Ste 36

Midwest City: 7517 SE 15th

Norman: 3721 W Main St

Oklahoma City: 11717 S Western Ave

Oklahoma City: 9446 N May Avenue

Tulsa: 3111 S Harvard Ave

Tulsa: 6110 E 71st St

Yukon: 1111 Garth Brooks Blvd

Pennsylvania

Lancaster: 1825 Columbia Ave

Leetsdale: 12 Ohio River Blvd

New Castle: 3332 Wilmington Rd

York: 2142 S Queen St

South Carolina

Bluffton: 1 Sherington Dr

Columbia: 4905 Forest Dr

Greenville: 3715 E North St

James Island: 1291 Folly Rd Ste 104

Lexington: 932 N Lake Dr

Murrells Inlet: 736 & 740 Mink Ave

Myrtle Beach: 6908 N Kings Hwy

North Myrtle Beach: 240 Hwy 17 N

Pawleys Island: 10225 Ocean Hwy Unit 400

Rock Hill: 725 Cherry Rd Ste 190

Seneca: 113 Bilo Pl

Spartanburg: 1200 E Main St Ste 11

Summerville: 622 Bacons Bridge Rd

Tennessee

Chattanooga: 3901 Hixson Pike Ste 133

Clarksville: 1951 Madison St

Cleveland: 820 25th St NW

Collierville: 632 W Poplar Ave

Jackson: 621 Old Hickory Blvd

Knoxville: 148 N Peters Rd

Murfreesboro: 1250 NW Broad St

Texas

Abilen:e: 3301 S 14th St TX

Allen: 190 E Stacy Rd Ste 1530 TX

Amarillo: 3415 Bell St TX

Arlington: 2737 W Park Row Rd TX

Arlington: 1104 W Arbrook Blvd TX

Austin: 10225 Research Blvd Ste 3000B TX

Brownsville: 1601 Price Rd TX

Cedar Park: 5001 183A Toll Rd Ste J100 TX

Conroe: 1406 N Loop 336 W TX

Corpus Christi: 4102 S Staples TX

Dallas: 6465 E Mockingbird Ln Ste 354 TX

Denton: 2608 W University Dr TX

Euless: 2911 Rio Grande Blvd Ste 400 TX

Farmers Branch: 14303 Inwood Road TX

Friendswood: 172 S Friendswood Dr TX

Frisco: 4995 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 520 TX

Galveston: 2727 61st St TX

Garland: 401 W Interstate 30 TX

Georgetown: 1103 Rivery Blvd Ste #270 TX

Houston: 10516 Old Katy Rd TX

Houston: 901A N Shepherd Dr TX

Houston: 5419 FM 1960 W Ste E TX

Houston: 1365 Kingwood Dr TX

Irving: 7787 N MacArthur Blvd TX

Katy: 870 S Mason Rd TX

Katy: 24427 Katy Frwy TX

Keller: 1580 Keller Pkwy FM 1709 TX

Kerrville: 851 Junction Hwy TX

Lakeway: 2300 Lohmans Spur Ste 145 TX

Lewisville: 2325 S Stemmons Frwy Ste 103 TX

Longview: 305 NW Loop 281 TX

Lubbock: 7020 Quaker Ave TX

Marble Falls: 2511 N US Highway 281 TX

Mckinney: 117 S Central Expwy TX

Midland: 4610 N Garfield TX

New Braunfels: 651 N Business Interstate Hwy 35 Stre 1400 TX

Paris: 3552 Lamar Ave TX

Plano: 1601 Preston Rd Ste F TX

Rockwall: 1117A Ridge Rd TX

Round Rock: 110 N Interstate 35 TX

San Angelo: 3578 Knickerbocker Rd TX

San Antonio: 3910 McCullough Ave TX

San Antonio: 2945 Thousand Oaks Dr TX

San Antonio: 12651 Vance Jackson Rd Ste 128 TX

San Antonio: 18450 Blanco Road TX

San Antonio: 6808 Huebner Road TX

San Antonio: 8421 N US Hwy 281 Ste 105 TX

Shenandoah: 17937 I-45 S Ste 125 TX

Sherman: 2711 N US Highway 75 TX

South Padre Island: 410 Padre Blvd TX

Spring: 4690 Louetta Road TX

Temple: 3064 S 31st St TX

Texarkana: 2315 Richmond Rd Ste 9B TX

Tyler: 322 East SE Loop 323 TX

Universal City: 3150 Pat Booker Rd Ste 112 TX

Waco: 5201 Bosque Blvd Ste 380 Bldg 3 TX

Waxahachie: 1700 N Hwy 77 Ste 166 TX

Weatherford: 735 Adams Dr TX

Webster: 20740 Gulf Frwy Ste 140 TX

Virginia

Charlottesville: 540 Pantops Center

Chesapeake: 237 Battlefield Blvd S Ste 1

Lynchburg: 2138 Wards Rd

Roanoke: 660 Brandon Ave SW