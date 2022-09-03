'Never seen anything like this': Mississippi Walmart evacuated after threat from pilot, police say

Local news reports said late Saturday morning that the plane had landed safely in a north Mississippi field.

TUPELO, Miss — Local news reports say a stolen airplane that circled over north Mississippi for hours Saturday morning has landed safely. Police said the pilot had threatened to crash into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, leading to the store's evacuation.

The Tupelo Police Department said in a Facebook post that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated. The plane started circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, about 5 a.m. It was in the air for hours, eventually flying away from Tupelo and circling over another community nearby.

Local NBC station WTVA reported late Saturday morning that the plane appeared to have landed safely in a field. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal said local law enforcement had taken the pilot into custody.

"Thankful the situation has been resolved and that no one was injured," Gov. Tate Reeves said on Twitter.

Law enforcement told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal shortly after 8 a.m. that the stolen plane had left the airspace around Tupelo and was flying near a Toyota manufacturing plant in nearby Blue Springs.

Authorities believe the aircraft was stolen and are working to determine whether the pilot threatening to crash the plane is an employee of a local airport, two people briefed on the matter told The Associated Press. Multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, are now involved in the investigation and are working to discern a motive, the people said.

Investigators were continuing to monitor the flight’s path and have been in communication with the pilot, the people said.

An online flight tracking service showed a looping path for the plane.

Leslie Criss, a magazine editor who lives in Tupelo, woke up early and was watching the situation on TV and social media. Several of her friends were outside watching the plane circle overhead.

“I've never seen anything like this in this town,” Criss told The Associated Press. “It's a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning.”

Former state Rep. Steve Holland, who is a funeral director in Tupelo, said he had received calls from families concerned about the plane.

“One called and said, ‘Oh, my God, do we need to cancel mother’s funeral?'" Holland said. “I just told them, ‘No, life’s going to go on.'”

A Walmart spokesperson confirmed the evacuation Saturday morning and said it is working closely with investigators.