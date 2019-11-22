TAMPA, Fla. — The holidays can be joyous, but they can also be dangerous.
Friday morning, firefighters demonstrated the dangers of frying a turkey.
In the video above you see just how quickly unsafe turkey frying can go wrong.
Dangers of Frying a Turkey
- Units can easily tip over, spilling hot cooking oil over a large area.
- An overfilled cooking pot or partially frozen turkey will cause cooking oil to spill when the turkey is inserted.
- A small amount of cooking oil coming into contact with the burner can cause a large fire.
