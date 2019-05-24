They are all paws and oh, so small! Two rare bear cubs have made their debut at the Queens Zoo in New York City!

The two are Andean bear cubs. The cubs including a female and a bear cub were born in January to their mother, Nicole and father, Bouba.

RELATED: NC Zoo Names Newest Baby Chimpanzee 'Obi'

UnBEARably Cute New Cubs at Queens Zoo The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat. The cubs, Brienne and Benny, were born in January to mother, Nicole (6), and father, Bouba (8). After spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother, they have now started venturing into the zoo’s outdoor habitat.

“These little cubs are tremendous ambassadors for their species,” said Scott Silver, Queens Zoo Director. “Andean bears are rarely seen in the wild so it’s extremely special to have an opportunity to watch cubs grow. Guests will also learn about our efforts to protect Andean bears in the wild.”

The cubs looked wide-eyed checking out their new digs after first spending several weeks in their den bonding with their mother.

The cubs are named Brienne and Benny. The two little ones will put a smile on your face!

There are only about 18,000 Andean bears left in the wild.

ANIMALS TOO CUTE FOR WORDS!

RELATED: The Virginia Zoo Welcomes Giraffe Calf!

RELATED: Endangered gorilla born on Mother's Day at Chicago zoo

RELATED: 1,000 lb. Polar Bear Gets Checkup, Cat Scan at Chicago Zoo

RELATED: Endangered Red Wolf Pups Born at Museum of Life and Science on Earth Day

RELATED: Powerful Photo Captures ‘Motherly’ Love As NC Zoo’s Chimp ‘Gerre’ Carries Her Newborn Baby

RELATED: Jonah The Sea Lion Can See Better Thanks To Cataract Surgery

RELATED: Conservators Center's White Tiger 'Arthur' Dies From Choking on Piece of Boneless Meat

RELATED: WILD Birthday! This Orangutan Is Loving Turning The Big ‘1’

RELATED: Rare albino penguin debuts at Poland zoo