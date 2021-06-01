2 buildings nearby U.S. Capitol evacuated, Congress on lockdown

Outside, protesters could be heard chanting "USA, USA!" and "This is our house" as they quickly began forcefully removing metal barriers.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police ordered the Capitol locked down and evacuations of two Capitol campus buildings — the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building — as protests rage at the Capitol complex.

Shortly after President Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse, large crowds of pro-Trump protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol and squared off with Capitol Police.

Protesters broke through several barriers placed at the steps of Capitol, while the certification of Electoral College votes began inside.

Protesters took control of the top of the steps that are entrances to the House and Senate chambers on the back of the Capitol.

Multiple protesters have been reported to have gained access all the way to the Senate chamber doors, prompting the lockdown.

Capitol Police officers in riot gear moved to the front of the crowd to try and hold the line in the front of the Capitol.

Video footage shows officers deploying pepper spray after the crowds began charging officers and moving towards the Capitol steps. The scene escalated as some protesters made physical contact with officers, and police responded with physical action. Blood could be seen on the flood outside the Capitol steps

Multiple layers of security fencing were breached as protesters attempted to occupy the building.

The campus buildings have been authorized for re-entry.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.