SUNSET, S.C. — Two construction workers have died in connection to a possible structure collapse in a small community about 30 miles west of Greenville, SC.

Pickens County E-911 received a call in reference to a possible structure collapse at a residence on Water Lake Drive in Sunset, S.C. According to reports, responders observed a multi-story residence under construction, which had partially collapsed.

Crews were faced with 4 patients, all construction workers at the site. Other construction workers had removed the patients from under the collapsed debris, no one was trapped upon arrival.

According to fire and EMS crews, 2 of the construction workers were deceased on scene and the other 2 patients were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The exact injuries of the other two workers transported are not known at this time.



The structure collapse occurred during a thunderstorm with high winds and lightning. Crews responding encountered several trees down and live power lines down across the roadway, while responding. Crews were delayed for a few minutes while they used chain saws to clear the roadway.