RUSTON, La. — Two people are dead after a tornado tore through Ruston and the Louisiana Tech University Campus, local media reports.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards confirmed that two people were killed in a tweet Thursday morning.

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker confirmed to The News Star that there two deaths but did not release the identities.

"It's bad. Real bad," Walker told the newspaper. "We took a direct hit."

Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone said the deaths happened at a house off Interstate 20. First responders have not been able to retrieve the bodies because the scene is too dangerous.

"I've never seen it this bad in my 43 years," Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone said.

Louisiana Tech University President Les Guice said the tornado ripped through the area around 2:30 a.m. but no students were hurt. He added there was damage to the university's baseball and softball fields. Guice said the campus is closed Thursday.

Edwards said Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana National Guard are helping local first responders in the impacted area.

"Storms are not over in Louisiana for the day. Please follow GOHSEP and monitor your local media for information about weather and stay safe," Edwards said.

