DENVER — His name is Trigger.

His owners told CBS Denver he was giving his former owner problems, so now he’s part of their family. But, critics don’t believe the new owners are treating the horse much like family.

A short video posted on Facebook showed the light brown horse tied to the back bumper of a pickup truck – being pulled through the snow.

Trigger manages to stay on his hooves for a short time. Then, he gets dragged.

Our sister-station KUSA reports the Grand County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the video on Nov. 24 and launched an animal cruelty investigation. Deputies say Trigger was seized and taken to a veterinarian. He didn’t have any obvious injuries.

“I’m very sorry. I get why people are upset… “I was so stupid, I don’t know why we did it,” one of the owners told CBS Denver.

The owner said a single bad decision can destroy a person’s life.

“I’ve lost my job over this, I’ve upset a lot of people. I made our horse go through something that he shouldn’t have. I was wrong,” the owner told CBS.

According to KUSA, multiple people called deputies after the video was posted online.

Since then, prosecutors tell KUSA John Saldate, 59, and Amber Saldate, 33, have been charged in connection with the incident. They’re scheduled to appear in court in late January.

