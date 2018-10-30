SEBRING, Fla. -- Two people were killed in a gyrocopter crash at a mobile home park, catching two homes on fire, authorities say.

Highlands County deputies say the chopper crashed around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Sebring Falls mobile home park. No one was inside either of the homes at the time of the crash; one was damaged while the other destroyed.

Deputies identified the two victims as 45-year-old Christopher Lord, the gyrocopter's pilot, and passenger Christopher Brugger, 52.

Another person on the ground was hurt.

The FAA late Tuesday afternoon confirmed it was a gyrocopter that crashed.

People are asked to use caution in the area of Flare Road and Ryant Boulevard.

The FAA tweeted it will investigate the crash.

#FAA Statement: A general aviation aircraft crashed into the Sebring Falls Mobile Home Park in Sebring, FL today at 3:15 pm. The #aircraft caught fire and we have not confirmed the aircraft type, yet. Contact local authorities for info about the #pilot. The FAA will investigate. — The FAA (@FAANews) October 30, 2018

