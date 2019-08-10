ATLANTA — Tyler Perry made history this weekend with the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The film complex spans 330 acres with 12 sound stages. It's larger than the Burbank, California, lots owned by Warner Brothers, Walt Disney Studios and Paramount combined.

Perry is the first black American to own a major film studio outright. Spike Lee, Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson and Beyoncé were among the celebrities who attended this weekend's celebration of the studio's opening.

"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King spoke with Perry in Atlanta about this historic moment, and about The New York Times characterizing Perry as "the most successful mogul Hollywood has ever ignored."

King asked, "Do you think Hollywood gets you?"

"No," Perry replied. "I clearly believe that I'm ignored in Hollywood, for sure. And that's fine. I get it."

"Is that fine?"

"It is. My audience and the stories that I tell are African-American stories specific to a certain audience, specific to a certain group of people that I know, that I grew up, and we speak a language. Hollywood doesn't necessarily speak the language. A lot of critics don't speak that language. So, to them, it's like, 'What is this?'

RELATED: Tyler Perry Studios dedicates sound stages to Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Oprah as black Hollywood comes out to celebrate the grand opening

RELATED: Kerry Washington's tearful tribute to Tyler Perry at Hollywood Walk of Fame induction

Full CBS This Morning web story.

TMZ: Tyler Perry sends seaplane for Hurricane Dorian aftermath in Bahamas

'What The Hell This Water Do, Cure Cancer?': Tyler Perry Complains About $9 Bottled Water at Hotel

Tyler Perry Steps In to Help 4 Children Of Murdered Single Mom