Emmy-nominated actor Tyler Sanders dead at 18

Sanders' cause of death has not yet been released.

LOS ANGELES — Tyler Sanders -- the 18-year-old Emmy-nominated actor for his role in Amazon's "Just Add Magic: Mystery City," has died, according to multiple reports.

Sanders' representative, Pedro Tapia, confirmed his passing to Fox News and added that an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

"Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future," Tapia told Fox News.

There has been no immediate word on survivors or a funeral service.

In addition to his credits in several short films, Sanders had numerous supporting roles in several hit TV shows including an episode of AMC's "Fear the Walking Dead" where he played a younger version of Jake Otto, the leader of a survivalist ranch in post-apocalypse zombie world.

He is perhaps best known for his role as Leo in "Just Add Magic," a family show about a magical cook book. He later starred in the 2020 spin-off of the show, "Just Add Magic: Mystery City," where he had a lead role and earned an Emmy Nomination.

In the show, Sanders' character unlocks a centuries-old puzzle that takes him and the other characters on an adventure to find a secret recipe.

Sanders' other acting credits include roles in shows like "9-1-1: Lone Star," "The Rookie," "What About Barb," and "The Reliant."