Photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son, Prince Louis, were released on Thursday to mark his second birthday.

The young prince is shown with his hands covered in paint after creating an image of a rainbow to celebrate essential workers during the lockdown.

The pictures were taken by Louis' mother, Kate Middleton, in their Norfolk home earlier in April.

Kensington Palace released this undated photo of Britain's Prince Louis to celebrate his second birthday on April 23, 2020. The photo was taken by his mother, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge.

AP

Prince Louis celebrates his second birthday on Thursday.

Kensington Palace released this undated photo of Britain's Prince Louis to celebrate his second birthday on April 23, 2020. The photo was taken by his mother, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge.

AP

He is fifth in line to the British throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles, his father Prince William, his older brother Prince George, and his older sister Princess Charlotte. He is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

Kensington Palace released this undated photo of Britain's Prince Louis to celebrate his second birthday on April 23, 2020. The photo was taken by his mother, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge.

AP

RELATED: See Princess Charlotte's adorable first day of school photos

RELATED: LOOK | UK palace releases new Prince George photos as he turns 6

It's become a tradition for the palace to release snapshots on George, Louis and Charlotte's birthdays that were taken by their mother.

The Kensington Palace Instagram account shared an additional behind-the-scene photo joking what the photos for "Instagram vs Reality" looked like with a two-year-old finger painting.