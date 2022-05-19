Ukraine relief: Here is a list of charities you should consider donating to

Here's of charities that you could consider donating to if you're looking to help Ukraine.

KIEV CITY, Kyiv city — As Russian forces continue to invade Ukraine, people across the globe are looking for ways to support the Ukrainian people.

From supporting children and refugees to supplying food, medical supplies and more, here's a list of local and international organizations that are collecting donations for Ukraine.

YMCA is working with YMCA Ukraine, YMCA Europe and the World YMCA to help those impacted by the ongoing conflict. The Y is currently accepting donations through their World Service Campaign.

World Central Kitchen is serving hot meals at the border crossing in southern Poland, and is expanding to locations in Romania, Moldova and other countries supporting refugees.

Voices of Children provides psychological and psychosocial support to children and helps them overcome the consequences of armed conflict.

The International Red Cross has been on the ground for years, delivering food, fuel for heating, medical supplies and support for housing to those living close to the line of contact in eastern Ukraine. The Red Cross teams now in Ukraine will continue their work to repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities with medicines and equipment, and support families with food and hygiene items.

The Coalition of Good is based here in Greensboro. They’re connected with the Jewish Community Center in Krakow and Caritas, the Arch Diocese in Poland. The Coalition of Good is online. If you scroll down on the home page, it lays out what the needs are, local places to drop off donations, how the distribution is happening, and how to help pay to get it there.