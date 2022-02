Both City Hall and the large awning at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport were lit up in solidarity with Ukraine on Friday night.

ATLANTA — Atlanta lit up some of its most prominent landmarks Friday night in solidarity with Ukraine.

The City of Atlanta posted pictures from its Twitter account of the displays, including at City Hall and at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

City Hall lit up blue with the lights inside casting a yellow effect, while the airport's light-up awning was changed to blue and yellow.