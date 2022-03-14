Greensboro baker selling cookies to help Ukrainian refugees

Bakeries across the globe, including in Greensboro, are baking cookies and donating some of the profits to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine carries on, many of us are wondering what we can do to help the refugees.

Bakers across the globe, including one in Greensboro, are making a sweet treat to serve up some hope for Ukrainians.

Pepper Segal is a trained chef and recently started a new business venture, Peppelah Challah.

During the pandemic she began baking the Jewish bread, Challah, with her kids. After posting about it on Facebook, people began wanting her to bake them some. It soon became her micro bakery.

Now, she's joined forces with Hamantaschen for Ukraine and making the cookie to raise money for refugees. Hamantaschen is a Jewish shortbread cookie with filling that is made during Purim.

Purim starts Wednesday night. Segal said it is a time for the Jewish community to reflect on when Haman tried to eradicate them, but they overcame him.

Segal said the cookie represents what the Jewish community has lived through and what Ukrainians are currently living through.

"It resembles the fact that we survived, we got through it. It's a reminder to not let things like that happen again. As a Jewish community, we are rallying together and not letting this happen again," Segal said.

A portion of her sales from the cookies will go to Polish Humanitarian Action which is an organization helping Ukrainian refugees.

If you're interested in getting your hands on some cookies, they must be preordered.

The best way to contact Segal is through email - peppelahchallah@gmail.com.