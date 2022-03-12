General Mills stops advertising, suspends capital investments in Russia

The Golden Valley-based company doesn't have any plants, employees or distributors in Russia.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — General Mills is joining a long list of companies opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine by stopping advertising and suspending all capital investment in its business in Russia.

The company made the announcement Saturday, saying, in part, "as a company we are focused on the growing refugee crisis. We are actively working on ways to help those impacted by this war through donations of food and water, including donations to food banks and local charities to help those in need in Ukraine and the neighboring countries."

According to General Mills' website, the Golden Valley-based company doesn't have any plants, employees or distributors in Russia, but they're part of a company called Cereal Partners Worldwide, which does have some ties to Russia. A news release says General Mills uses CPW for sales of cereal outside of the North America.

"In partnership with Nestle, we have stopped advertising and suspended all capital investment in our CPW business in Russia," the news release read.

According to the release, CPW sales in Russia represents less than 1% of total General Mills sales.

