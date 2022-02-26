'It's unbelievable': Georgia College history professor who lived in Ukraine for 4 years expresses concern on Russian invasion

William Risch says he heard from friends Thursday who were handed out rifles from the Ukrainian government.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia College history professor says he fears the worst is yet to come with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He believes Russia's end goal is to occupy Ukraine.

William Risch spent four years in Ukraine. Risch says before now, the idea of Ukrainians having to defend their home land against Russia was all "abstract talk," but now, it's reality.

Risch has friends there and says they're arming themselves and preparing to defend their homes.

Air raid sirens sounded and scenes of destruction in Ukraine's capital--- the place Risch says several of his friends have chosen to stay and fight for.

"It's an unbelievable shock because these are people who would have never wanted to fight in war," Risch said.

This week, Ukraine's Minister of Defense issued a call for civilians between 18 and 60 to take up arms to help defend the country.

CBS News reports the government also banned men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving Ukraine.

Risch says he heard from friends Thursday who were handed rifles from the Ukrainian government.

"At this point, I would tell them I'm praying for them and I'd tell them, 'Where do I send the money? What can I do?' Because I want to see them again," Risch said.

Risch's research focuses around Ukraine and Eastern Europe following World War II.

He says Ukrainians have been swept into playing the geopolitical games that Vladimir Putin wants to play and now surrounding countries and Europe must prepare for what may come after.

"Russia may go after the Baltic states, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, they can get away with what they've done in Ukraine. They got away with it in Crimea. They got away with it in Donbas. If they get away with it in Ukraine, they could go to other countries which are NATO countries, which oblige us to descend them, which means war with Russia," Risch said.

As a history professor, Risch is used to looking at the past with his students. Now, he's watching a major moment in history unfold along with them.

"Ukrainians don't want this war. They don't want to be oppressed and to be subjugated and murdered, and at that, with no end goal that has no benefit," said history student Keandre Ambles.

"If peace isn't the first option... if negotiating and talking isn't the first option and we're going to just constantly jump to violence, the same thing is just going to keep happening," said history student Claire Remley.

Another history student, Sean Fuller, says he's spoken with some Russians and Ukrainians virtually through video games.

"Almost all of them unanimously thought that nothing would happen -- so was I -- convinced no invasion would take place. At most, some of us thought it would be a repeat of 2014," Fuller said when referring to Russia’s seizure of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Risch adds there's growing fear about how Russia will retaliate against the U.S.