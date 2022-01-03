‘They've shot missiles in their neighborhood' | Greensboro woman worries for family trapped in Ukraine

Galina Sokolsky says her sister and niece are caught in the crossfire of the invasion and are hiding out to survive.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Russian invasion in Ukraine is thousands of miles away, but the feelings of horror and helplessness can be felt right here in North Carolina.

The fighting in Ukraine is hard for Galina Sokolsky to watch. Her emotions are heightened because she has loved ones in cities under attack.

Sokolsky is from Ukraine and is now a physical therapist in Greensboro. Her sister and niece are trapped in the crossfires in Kharkiv.

She said she hasn’t gotten much sleep because she doesn’t want to miss a call because it could be the last time she hears from them.

Galina said her sister sent her a photo from their apartment where they’re currently hiding out that shows flames in the distance.

“It’s in their neighborhood. It’s in their streets,” Sokolsky said. “They've shot like 10 missiles already around their neighborhood.”

Galina said right now it's too risky for her family to try and leave their apartment.

“She won’t be able to get out, it’s only one exit. They're not prepared for war, they have to use what they have there,” said Sokolsky. “The subway is 20 minutes away. They're afraid to go there because they may get killed.”

Sokolsky said she has a friend that’s brave enough to leave her home, but it almost cost her her life.

While a close friend of Sokolsky's was at work, she heard attacks happening. Sokolsky said on her way home her friend sent her photos of vehicles blown up and missiles in the street.

“The bombs are next to their houses, they hope it won't hit their place," Sokolsky said. "They want to run somewhere but they don't have anywhere to run, it's everywhere they're shooting.”

Galina said all she can do is support her family finically and hope the Russian soldiers will give up their weapons.