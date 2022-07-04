Greensboro woman helping Ukranian refugees in Hungary

A Greensboro woman is in Hungary helping Ukrainian refugees

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story on Ukraine.

A Greensboro woman who immigrated from Ukraine as a child is now in Hungary helping refugees as they escape from the Russian invasion.

For two weeks, Alina Spaulding has been in Budapest, Hungary working with the Jewish Federations of North America. According to its website, the JFNA "protects and enhances the well-being of Jews worldwide through the values of tikkun olam (repairing the world), tzedakah (charity and social justice) and Torah (Jewish learning)."

"On a personal note, having been a child refugee from the Ukraine in the 70s, I feel incredibly humbled and aware of just the privilege that I have right now in my life," said Spaulding. "(I live) in a country where I feel complete freedom and the support of my family. I have a wonderful home, where I live, I have a wonderful job and so I think the sheer scope of the tragedy these people are living through and their unbelievable resilience is something that is hitting really close to home."

Spaulding was born in Kharkiv, Ukraine and her family began their immigration process when she was 5-years-old. They eventually ended up in New Jersey. Spaulding moved to Greensboro in 2001 where she is a realtor for Berkshire Hathaway.

"We know what it means for people to have a home and we know what that means for people to move across the street or from Greensboro to Summerfield and here we are dealing with basically 100% of the people we are dealing with have lost their homes," Spaulding said. "And the war has been going on for 50 days now and I think everyone was just so desperately hope that they will be able to go back home. Now 50 days later, I think they are realizing that’s probably not a reality that's going to happen right away."

Spaulding said JFNA received requests for volunteers to help with Ukrainian refugees. As a Russian speaker, she stepped up to help.

"We have this quote that I read which really struck me: In the hands of philanthropy, there are two hands, one gives and one receives. So I know so deeply what it means to be on the receiving hand and now I just felt like this is an opportunity to be on the giving side and to complete my own circle," Spaulding said.

According to Spaulding, when refugees come to them from the border with Ukraine (about four hours away from Budapest) and they help them handle a variety of needs, from finding clothing or food to pet supplies. The Ukrainian people also help one another.

"Some people will just say, right in the lobby check-in area, 'Oh I have some extra shampoo I can share with you' or elderly people will say 'I am in a wheelchair I need help getting my suitcase to my room or back to my room' and a young person will say 'I’ll help you get to that to your room.' The spirit of helping one another is very very strong and very inspiring," Spaulding added.

Visiting Hungary and helping the Ukrainian people, Spaulding said it has made her appreciate the Greensboro community.