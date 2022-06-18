Greensboro woman reunited with Ukranian family

A Greensboro woman is reunited with her family from Ukraine after working for months to get them to the United States.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman has reunited with several members of her family from Ukraine after months of working to get them to the United States.

Over the last several months, Dasha Chube has been trying to bring members of her family over to the Triad from war-torn Ukraine. On Tuesday, her father, grandfather, and sister flew into Charlotte.

The family had to take a 17-hour bus ride from Chernivtsi, Ukraine to Warsaw, Poland. They then took a flight through London and into Charlotte.

"It's a long, long journey but it was so great to have them in our arms and bring them home and get everybody situated," Chube said. "It was just amazing. My sister has never been (to the) United States so for her to see where I live, where my family lives, is just wonderful."

Her family was able to come to the United States through the United for Ukraine program. The federal government program allows Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members to come over to the U.S. for a two-year period. The Ukrainian citizen must have a supporter in the U.S. who can provide financial support.

"It's been wonderful," Chube said of the program. "A lot of people have been able to reunite with their families and their friends because of this program.

Chube was with her family at a fundraiser for World Central Kitchen Saturday to benefit the organization's efforts to help in Ukraine. The event was organized by Susan Black, a Greensboro woman who said she was inspired to help after seeing the Fred Astaire Dance Studio, where Chube works, collect supplies for Ukraine. Black then sent out 1000 flyers about the cause and received an outpouring of support.

"I thought there’s an opportunity here everyone wants to give let’s give them an opportunity to donate and participate in something that will directly help the people of Ukraine," Black said.

Both Black and Chube said they also want to continue spreading awareness of what's going on in Ukraine.

"As Americans, we have a short attention span and where is Ukraine was the number one news story three months ago it slipped it to number two, number three, now they mention it but I don’t want people to forget about it," Black said.

For Chube, she can't forget what's happening with other family members still in the war-torn country. Her brother and law and nephew are required to stay due to martial law, she said.