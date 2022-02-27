Greensboro community rallies to support Ukraine

Organizers met at Trinity Church on Friendly Avenue in Greensboro to support and uplift Ukrainians.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County residents from Ukraine and members of the community marched in support of Ukrainian people Sunday afternoon.

Organizers met at Trinity Church on Friendly Avenue in Greensboro to support and uplift Ukrainians. People in Greensboro who are from neighboring countries also came to help.

This event was organized by people who are from Ukraine and neighboring countries. Their goal was to show concern for Ukraine's goodwill during this peaceful, independent, and democratic country.

Many attendees said they have friends and family overseas.

“My hometown, every two hours or so, there is an aerial attack. So, they (family) just run to the bomb shelters, no connection. And then we connect and they said that they are alive and then the cycle repeats itself every couple of hours,” Vasyl Taras described what his family experiences every day.

Igor Erovenko is from Belarus and also has family in Ukraine.

“We have a lot of friends we have family, I have a brother who lives in Ukraine and we have a hard time sleeping at night," Erovenko said.

There were also some people with Russian heritage in the crowd, like 10-year-old Elizabeth Shteinburg and her family who say they don’t support this war.

“We hate what’s going on, and I feel really ashamed that we are doing this, but I know not all Russians are for this. I know that not every Russian is the evil person that most people think that they are,” Shteinburg explains.

Organizers also said they wanted to recognize the heroes, along with their brave and proud citizens who are defending themselves against attacks.

After marching down West Friendly Avenue in support of Ukraine, the supporters gathered at the Friendly Center and sang out the Ukrainian national anthem.