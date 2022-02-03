'It just hit me,' NASCAR legend Richard Childress pledges millions of ammunition rounds for Ukraine

Help for the country is coming from many places. The racing legend said he wanted to do whatever he could to give Ukrainians what they need to defend themselves.

WELCOME, N.C. — As the U.S. delivered 200 missiles to the Ukrainian army, more help is coming from an unlikely source.

Racing legend Richard Childress will send one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine.

He pledged to send assault rifle rounds through Ammo Inc to soldiers and citizens defending Ukraine. Ammo Inc is a manufacturer for which Childress serves as a board member.

Childress said Ukrainian President Volodomir Zelenskyy caught his attention when he turned down evacuation offers to stay and fight with his people.

Last week, when Zelenskyy told American intelligence officials, "the fight is here, I need ammunition, not a ride," Childress said he heard him loud and clear.

"Let's do it, let's give them one million rounds of ammunition," Childress said of his conversation with Ammo Inc's board chairman.

Childress is a former Board of Directors member for the National Rifle Association and said the country's efforts to protect itself from Russia led him to help.

He is working with the federal government and government contractors to get the ammunition shipped out and into the hands of Ukrainians who need it.

"We haven't put the full cost to it yet but we know we can do it. We're going to do it and we're going to get it to them," Childress said. "They need 10 million rounds and hopefully, we can figure out how to get even more rounds of ammunition over there to the people of Ukraine."

He said people are leaving donations at his winery and calling to find out how they can help more. He encourages the people of Ukraine not to give up.

"Stand tall and fight because that is what we would do in America if we were being overtaken," Childress said.

Childress said other companies have reached out to send medical supplies or military gear along with the ammunition shipment. Ammo Inc is still working out whether that will be possible.

Childress asks people to pray for Ukraine.

You can donate to CARE to help with the effort.