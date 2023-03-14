Ukraine filmmakers visit Winston-Salem to learn from NC filmmakers

RiverRun, UNCSA and International Focus met with the filmmakers in Winston-Salem. The filmmakers have been documenting the war in Ukraine.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Russian invasion of Ukraine has become a part of everyday life there.

Many who've fought and died are honored on a memory wall in Kyiv.

Part of any war is documenting what happens, whether that's in photographs or in movies.

Ukrainian filmmakers visited Winston-Salem as part of a trip to learn from filmmakers in North Carolina.

The River Run Film Festival and UNC School of the Arts, both in Winston-Salem, teamed up to host the filmmakers, on a trip put together by an exchange program called International Focus in Raleigh.

The trip was planned years ago but was delayed, first due to the pandemic and then due to the start of the war.

The group finally arrived for the trip, first spending time in Raleigh and then in Winston-Salem.

The visit includes conversations about filming processes, especially how to make films with limited resources.

"Living in the circumstances that they have to operate in Ukraine now learning how to do such an exceptional job as filmmakers in this area do with resources that are less plentiful, that was one of the main takeaways we wanted to have while they were here," said Jacob Beard, from the Cultural Vistas Program, the group who helped bring the filmmakers to NC.

In addition to the conversations, the Ukrainian filmmakers showcased some of their short films. Some of those films documented the ongoing war.

"They've all remained in country to capture very important circumstances and events, mostly centered on the conflict in Ukraine right now, so their work was seen as timely and crucially important," said Beard.

