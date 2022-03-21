A Ukrainian teen helping refugees will go to college in the Triad

Uliana Klimchuk, 18, got accepted into the North Carolina School of the Arts, all while her country is under attack.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, so do the efforts to provide aid to Ukrainians staying in their country as well as fleeing to another place.

WFMY News 2’s Amber Lake spoke to a Ukrainian student who is not only volunteering to help refugees but also just got accepted to a North Carolina university.

Uliana Klimchuk, 18, is a music student in Ukraine and she's like any other teenager her age. She likes to read books, she sings and acts. Klimchuk was determined to learn English while living in Kyiv, then started applying to colleges in the US. It was during this process that Klimchuk said her dad had a feeling something was going to happen in Ukraine. So he sent the family to Varna, Bulgaria. He stayed behind with the family cat and dog.

“My dad sent me and my family, my mother and two brothers here so he wouldn’t worry about us. He said, 'I don’t know if something is ever going to happen. I just don’t want to worry about you. So, can you just stay there for a while and we will just see,?'” Klimchuk explained.

A week later, the war began. Klimchuk was understandably worried about her dad, “ The war has started and I was like overwhelmed. I called my dad and he yelled at me, actually, he was scared and you can feel the tension even on the phone.”

Klimchuk said she felt stuck, and being over 600 miles away she knew she had to do something to help. Klimchuck started volunteering at the Ukrainian house refugee center, providing services for anyone who needs it. She said the organization helps refugees by offering food, clothes, hygiene products, and other services.

“One day my mom‘s group-mate asked me to help bring an 89-year-old woman from the border so I myself and my friend went to the border to pick the woman up and her daughter,” Klimchuk described.

In the middle of a war on her country, Klimchuck received an email, telling her she was accepted into the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

"I read, 'Congratulations, from the University of North Carolina.' I just burst into tears. I couldn’t hold myself together," Klimchuk said.

Now she's trying to figure out how she is going to further her education at UNCSA, all while her country is under attack.

"I can’t imagine how it is to leave your life in the normal way and go to college, study, make new friends, and just leave your life. Ordinary life when there is a war in your country and people are dying," she said.

Klimchuk said her dad is still in Ukraine but is in a safe area, also volunteering.