Ukrainians brought to the U.S. through 'Uniting for Ukraine' are eligible for federal refugee services

Uniting for Ukraine allows family members or organizations to financially sponsor refugee resettlement.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — By August, almost 80 Ukrainian refugees had resettled in Guilford County through the 'Uniting for Ukraine' program, according to the North Carolina African Services Coalition.

'Uniting for Ukraine' was created by the federal government after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Ukrainians participating in the program must have a supporter in the U.S. who agrees to support them financially for their stay -- including resettlement and housing costs.

But once they get here, the North Carolina African Services Coalition says there are a lot of programs accessible to them, but they're not being taken advantage of right now.

"It is very important for us to get this information out there, making sure everybody knows that we have these resources for these people," said Million Mekonnen, the executive director of the North Carolina African Services Coalition. "They can come to our office to be enrolled in the program, to be connected to the resources and be situated so that they don't fall through the cracks."

Services available to Ukrainian refugees in the Uniting for Ukraine program include:

Employment help

Job training

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) application access

Medicaid

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

School enrollment

ASL classes

Mental health care

Youth services

Microenterprise program

Mekonnen said there is a time limit on some service provisions. The Office of Refugee Resettlement gives people up to 8 months to register, so if you or a family member came to the U.S. through Uniting for Ukraine, Mekonnen recommends getting in touch with the African Services Coalition as soon as you can.

"People don't understand that they're eligible for these services, that's why we'd really like them to come to us, either call and make an appointment or walk in," said Mekonnen.