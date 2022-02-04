U.S. citizens struggle to bring Ukrainian family members across border

Brad says his wife and daughter endured three days of intense bombing. During a break in the bombing, they escaped.

SAN DIEGO — Many families trying to escape the war in Ukraine have been halted at the border. Citizens were allowed to pass; friends and relatives were detained. The Harrison family is another.

Brad, Ganna, and their daughter, Sofiya Harrison smiled for a camera before their arrival at the border crossing at San Ysidro.

Brad and Sofiya are both U.S. citizens. Ganna is Ukrainian, she had a ten-year multi-entry visa but it was canceled in March 2021.

"She went through war in Ukraine, escaped to Romania; we were thinking she'd get through on some kind of refugee status or humanitarian parole. It's a very complicated situation. I'm sure she's very scared right now," said Brad.

Brad saud his wife and daughter endured three days of intense bombing. During a break in the bombing, they escaped.



"It was terrifying. Just terrified," said Sofiya.



Brad picked them up at the Tijuana Airport to bring them north. Sofiya, who is already a competitive figure skater at age ten, was thrilled at their reunion.

"It was amazing! A relief to be safe and with my dad," said Sofiya. But the joy lasted only a few minutes, as they were separated.



An immigration attorney has joined the fight to win humanitarian parole. "If we can't let people like this woman come in as a refugee; I don't know who we're gonna allow to come in," said Mari Alvarado Tsosie.



Two U.S. Senators have sent letters in support but so far, no deals. "She's done everything right; didn't attempt to come in illegally, came to try with proper channels and they're treating her like a criminal," said Tsosie.



The family still hasn't had any contact and they're deeply worried. "We just want her safe with us; don't want her in Europe, in Romania; people are feeling not like they're safe," said Brad.

