NEW YORK — UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say North Korea has increased imports and exports of banned and restricted goods including coal and petroleum products.

They say the North is also continuing to enhance its illicit nuclear and ballistic missile programs in violation of U.N. sanctions.

The experts identified new methods that the country is using to evade sanctions. They said this includes transferring 2.8 million metric tons of coal from North Korean-flagged vessels to Chinese barges which then head to Chinese ports.

This would violate U.N. sanctions, which ban all exports of coal, North Korea's main foreign exchange earner.

China vehemently denies violating sanctions.

RELATED: Hyundai halts South Korea production lines after coronavirus causes parts shortage

RELATED: Kim Jong Un’s aunt reemerges in North Korea after her husband was executed in 2013

RELATED: North Korea says US ‘deceived’ Pyongyang on nuclear talks after Trump sends Kim birthday letter

In this Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a Workers’ Party meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

AP