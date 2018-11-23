The University of Washington band bus crashed Thursday evening as it was traveling to the Apple Cup in Pullman, according to a band member who was on board a bus behind the one that crashed.

The charter bus rolled over on eastbound Interstate 90 at milepost 146 near George, Wash. The band member who took a photo of the crash said the bus in front of him spun out of control and flipped into a ditch.

None of the people on board were seriously injured, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. They are being evaluated for their injuries.

A winter storm warning is in place for the Cascade Mountains through Saturday with a dusting to six inches expected between 2,500 and 3,000 feet of elevation.

The bus was traveling in "extremely icy conditions," according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney.

The Huskies will take on Washington State University for the Apple Cup in Pullman on Friday.

