NORFOLK, Va. — A sailor has died aboard the Norfolk-based USS Arlington, according to the U.S. Navy.

According to U.S. 6th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Kyle Raines, "U.S. Navy Lt. Kaylie Ludwig was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), May 21, 2019, while the ship was in Rota, Spain for a regularly scheduled port visit."

Lt. Kaylie Ludwig

U.S. Navy

Raines said Ludwig was a Medical Corps officer who began her naval service in 2013.

NCIS is conducting an official investigation.

USS Arlington (LPD-24) is a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock. It was the third ship of the United States Navy to be named for Arlington, Virginia, the location of the Pentagon. The ship was named in commemoration of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The Arlington, which is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in Europe and Africa.