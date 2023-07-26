x
US, Netherlands match at Women's World Cup ends in 1-1 draw

The Dutch led 1-0 at the break, then Lindsey Horan scored early in the second half to even the score.
United States' Julie Ertz, left, and Netherlands' Katja Snoeijs jump for a header during the the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The U.S. women's match against the Netherlands ended in a 1-1 draw at the Women's World Cup in New Zealand. 

The Netherlands led 1-0 at the break. Lindsey Horan of the U.S. scored a game-tying goal early in the second half to even things up, 1-1. Neither team scored again. 

Prior to the match, the United States, a 3-0 winner over Vietnam in the opener, and the Netherlands were even on points atop Group E, but the Americans held the edge with more overall goals. 

The top finisher in the group opens the knockout round in Sydney against the second-place finisher in Group G, which includes Sweden, South Africa, Italy and Argentina.

The second-place finisher heads to Melbourne against the top Group G team.

Thursday’s game was a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, which the United States won 2-0 for the team’s second straight title and fourth overall.

The United States is undefeated in all but one of its meetings with the Dutch — the first game in 1991.

Netherlands' Esmee Brugts, left, and United States' Trinity Rodman battle for possession during the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E match.

