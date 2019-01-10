WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service is honoring the sacrifices of men and women who served in the U.S. military by making the Purple Heart Medal Stamp a Forever Stamp.

The Purple Heart Medal 2019 stamp is a redesign that features a purple border matching the purple of the medal and its ribbon. The medal was photographed by Ira Wexler while William J. Gicker served as art director and Bryan Duefrene designed the stamp.

USPS

In a press release from the United States Postal Service, the medal is described as “the oldest military decoration in the world in present use and the first award made available to a common soldier."

RELATED: Is mail being delivered to Southeast Texas after Imelda?

RELATED: LIST: USPS locations reopening, closures in Florida, Georgia due to Hurricane Dorian

The USPS says the stamp will be issued as a Forever Stamp in self-adhesive sheets of 20.

Once dedicated, the stamp can be purchased at usps.com/shop, or by calling 1-800-782-6724. Or you can buy sheets of them at post offices nationwide.

The dedication is set to happen on Friday October 4th in Noblesville, Indiana.