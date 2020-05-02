WASHINGTON — President Trump is giving his State of the Union address to the American people and a joint session of Congress.

Following Trump's address, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar will deliver the Democratic response.

Our VERIFY researchers are fact-checking the claims and statements from both in real-time. Refresh this story for updates.

RELATED: President Trump to deliver State of the Union on eve of impeachment verdict

RELATED: At least 10 Democrats to boycott President Trump's State of the Union

The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, as it is prepared for President Donald Trump to give his State of the Union address Tuesday night. . (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

AP