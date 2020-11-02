There were reports late Monday of a significant outage involving Verizon wireless. The website Downdetector.com tracked more than 2,800 reports of outages as of 11:15 p.m. EST.

A map on the Downdetector.com website indicated some of the hardest-hit areas included Washington state, southern California, Kansas, and major east coast cities including New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

TEGNA has reached out to Verizon for comment.

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, Verizon confirms a 'billing error' for some customers with 1-year free Disney+ subscriptions

RELATED: Save Money on Your Cell Phone Bill by Switching to a Smaller Carrier