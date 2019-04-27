POWAY, Calif. — Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday multiple people were shot in the Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway.

Neighbors identified the 60-year-old woman who was killed as Lori Gilbert Kaye of San Diego. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Three other victims were injured in the shooting and taken to Palomar Hospital with the youngest victim later taken to Rady Children's Hospital. All three were listed in stable condition as of Saturday night and had been treated and released by Sunday morning.

Here is what we have learned about each of the victims in the Poway synagogue shooting.

Lori Gilbert Kaye

Kaye is described as a happy and generous person.

"Lori, you were a jewel in our community, a true Eshet Chayil, a Woman of Valor," her friend, Audrey Jacobs, said in a Facebook post that was shared on the Jewish Journal's website. "You were always running to do a mitzvah (good deed) and generously gave tzedaka (charity) to everyone. Your life was defined by your good deeds."

Friends said she was shot while trying to protect the rabbi of the synagogue, Yisroel Goldstein.

Jacobs said Kaye is survived by her husband and a 22-year-old daughter.

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein

57-year-old Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein was teaching when the shots went off. Goldstein was hit in both index fingers and had to undergo surgery.

Almog Peretz

The third person struck was 34-year-old Peretz. He was shot in the leg while trying to carry children out of the building.

"This is sad, but I am originally from Sderot so we know a bit about running from the Kassam rockets," Peretz told Israel's Channel 12 from his hospital bed. "There were many small kids next to me. I took a little girl who was our neighbor and three nieces of mine and ran. I opened the back gate and we ran with all the children to a building in the back. I hid them in that building."

Noya Dahan

The fourth victim is eight-year-old Noya Dahan, whose family moved here from Isreal to escape terrorism.

Noya's father Israel told Israel Radio that he had moved his family to California a number of years ago after their Sderot home absorbed several rocket shots from Gaza over the years, injuring him once.



"We came from fire to fire," he said, adding, "It can happen anywhere. [But] we are strong."

She was treated after shrapnel hit her leg and face. Police say the girl was initially brought to Palomar before being taken to Rady Children's Hospital to address shrapnel wounds to her face and body.

A night vigil for the shooting victims was held Saturday at Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church.



Poway Mayor Steve Vaus joined other authorities in describing the shooting as a hate crime. It occurred six months to the day after 11 people were killed in a shooting on Oct. 27 at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

A GoFundMe page and Stand with Chabad Poway fundraising page have been set up to help the victims and the Chabad of Poway.