YORK COUNTY, Va. — A driver pulled up. He parked his car. He put an American flag on the ground. Then, he set it on fire.

That's what video shot outside of the Walmart in Tabb Thursday morning shows.

Screen grab of video shot and shared by Jay Weirich. Weirich was outside the Walmart in Tabb, York County, Va. on July 4, 2019 when someone burned an American flag outside of the store.

Jay Weirich

Jay Weirich was the person who shot the video. He posted it on Facebook, and people immediately shared the video on their own pages and in Facebook groups.

The United States Supreme Court ruled that flag burning is a protected under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.