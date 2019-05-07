FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Florida is one of the few states that let you to drive on some beaches.

Florida is also the site of several incidents this year on the beach involving vehicles and pedestrians, raising questions about the safety of cars and people sharing the sand, CBS News reports.

In May, security footage showed a Jeep Grand Cherokee driving over a sand dune and hitting a sunbather on Amelia Island. Weeks before, a woman named Amanda Gonzalez was laying out about a mile away at the same beach. CBS News reports a different Jeep ran over Gonzalez.

"I felt a lot of pain," Gonzalez told CBS News. "I sat up and I come nose to tire with a Jeep."

She added that the driver didn't even stop to see if she was okay.

"I don't know if they know they ran me over," Gonzalez said. "I don't know if they saw me."

Gonzalez is still recovering from her injuries. CBS News reports she hasn’t worked since the April crash.

Nassau County, where Amelia Island is located, charges $5 per day for visitors to take a vehicle on the beach. Technically, the law allows drivers to park there.

CBS News reports cars and people continue to share the beach in Amelia Island, as both the county and city struggle with ways to make it safer.

The city of Fernandina Beach tightened its beach regulations, and police now encourage sunbathers not to lay in the area open to vehicles.

