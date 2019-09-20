BATH, Maine — Two men from Bath got quite a surprise Thursday morning when a possibly rabid baby fox attacked them while they were admiring it.

The two roommates thought they saw a baby fox and one took out a phone to capture the cute creature but that is when the fox jumped out at him and he took off running, recording all the while.

In the video, the fox disappears for a brief moment then resurfaces again and bites the other man on his leg. The man kicks the baby fox in an attempt to get him off of his leg and he ends up in the woods.

The men capture the fox baring his teeth and hissing from the woods. The men tell NEWS CENTER Maine they did go to the hospital to get checked out and called Animal Control.

Animal Control found the fox dead in the treeline and say it will be tested for rabies.

