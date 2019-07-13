PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — A serious situation is developing in Plaquemines Parish as a back levee that protects some of the areas in the middle and southern parts of the parish are being overtopped by floodwaters and what appears to be two major, gaping holes an area near West Pointe a la Hache that are sending water towards Highway 23.

The levee is not the levee that protects the parish from the Mississippi River.

If water makes Highway 23 impassable, it would cut off the southern part of the parish, an area that is under a mandatory evacuation. Highway 23 runs the length of the parish, which extends dozens of miles from the Belle Chase area all the way down to the coastline with the Gulf of Mexico.

“I’m very concerned,” said former Parish President Amos Cormier, who owns property in Port Sulphur. “As you can see, there are two gaping holes in the levee – two clear holes.”

Live video showed water cascading through what appears to be a huge empty space near a cement wall. There are a couple of HESCO baskets floating in the area, according to Cormier.

“This is not overtopping,” he said.

Earlier video had shown the overtopping in the Myrtle Grove and Pointe Celeste areas. The huge hole near West Pointe a la Hache is about 10 miles south of Myrtle Grove.

Plaquemines Parish Homeland Security Director Patrick Harvey tells WWL-TV that crews started seeing overtopping along the back levee system that protects the Myrtle Grove and Pointe Celeste areas off Highway 23 around 5 a.m.



"Hopefully the overtopping does not cause a breach," Harvey said. "If so, we will continue to fight that battle, trying to protect Highway 23 if we need to evacuate any other residents from the southern part of the parish."