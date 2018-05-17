Firefighters rescued a quadriplegic boy from a fire that destroyed the home of a Groves family late Wednesday night.

The parents and one other child were able to escape the fire while firefighters ran into the burning home to rescue their 12-year-old quadriplegic son.

The boy was then transported to a Southeast Texas hospital in stable condition.

The fire, in the 3200 block of Alison Avenue, was reported at around 10 p.m. and remains under investigation.

When firefighters arrived at the fire they said they could hear what they said was ammunition going off inside the garage as it burned.

© 2018 KBMT